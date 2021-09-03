River Center now a regional shelter after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center has become a regional evacuation center.

Tangipahoa Parish residents who want to evacuate their homes to a shelter can now do so if they have transportation to Baton Rouge.

Tangipahoa President Robby Miller said the shelter will offer much more than their existing sites can offer. He said that the River Center has electricity, meaning air conditioning. They’ll have full wrap-around services at this site. Residents will be able to get hot meals and get rides to the pharmacy if they need prescription refills.

Individuals who want to go there must do so in personal vehicles. There will be no public transportation services to the evacuation center.

For those residents who choose to evacuate, Miller recommended they bring all necessary medicines, basic toiletries, and a change of clothes. They may want to bring a copy of any important papers with them as well.

For more information, dial 211 from any cell phone or text LA Shelter to 898211.

