One adult, three kids escape house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire early Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the department, firefighters responded to the call around 2:13 a.m. in the 1800 block of N. 17th Street.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 2:34 a.m.

Officials report the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Firefighters arrived on scene to find one adult and three kids made it out of the home unharmed.

Firefighters made entry into the home and found fire in a rear bedroom. The fire was contained to the back bedroom and bathroom but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

BRFD reports the fire caused about $20,000 in damages.

