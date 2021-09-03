Ask the Expert
date 2021-09-03

Nine arrested in Livingston Parish for looting, curfew violations
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports nine people have been arrested for curfew violations and looting.

The following people have been arrested:

R Parker: Looting, ‘Hold’ for judge, Poss Drug Paraphernalia

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sean Guffy: Curfew viol, Distribution Sch 1, Poss of Drug Para

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

James Page: Curfew viol, theft of motor vehicle

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kailand Gaines: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, Illegal weapons/CDS, Monetary Instr Abuse, Poss of drug paraphernalia

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Robert Brewer: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minors

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Dusty Elam: Curfew viol, Felon in poss of firearm, License plate, tail lamp, ins required, drug para

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ashley Miller: Looting, Curfew, Ward 2 Hold

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Samara Rousse: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minor

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Abigail Hanger: Curfew viol, Poss marijuana, Poss Sch 2, Drug Para

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

In a Facebook post Sheriff Jason Ard said, “If you think you’re gonna loot, you think you’re gonna run around & steal things - you will go to jail. And, you will sit in jail until we have time to deal with you. Do not come to Livingston Parish to steal or commit any kind of crime. I have deputies here from all over the state helping my deputies. Zero tolerance!”

