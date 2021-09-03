Mayor Broome announces ice distribution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council have announced an ice distribution center to help residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The event will be Friday and Saturday at 9000 Airline Highway.

Residents will receive two bags per vehicle.

The event is scheduled to start at noon and end at 2:00 p.m.

If you’d like to volunteer at any of these efforts in East Baton Rouge Parish, click the volunteer link at Heathybr.com/Ida

