Mayor Broome announces ice distribution

Ice distribution for residents impacted by Hurricane Ida
Ice distribution for residents impacted by Hurricane Ida(WLOX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council have announced an ice distribution center to help residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The event will be Friday and Saturday at 9000 Airline Highway.

Residents will receive two bags per vehicle.

The event is scheduled to start at noon and end at 2:00 p.m.

If you’d like to volunteer at any of these efforts in East Baton Rouge Parish, click the volunteer link at Heathybr.com/Ida

