How to get in contact with loved ones evacuated from nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many family members are looking to get in contact with loved ones who were evacuated from nursing homes due to unsafe conditions.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), family members can call 211 to connect with them.

In order to connect with a resident you will need to know:

Residents name.

Date of birth.

Facility name.

LDH has been working to find safe placements for all 843 patients starting with the most vulnerable. These nursing home residents were evacuated from the following 7 facilities:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

