Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

How to get in contact with loved ones evacuated from nursing homes

How to get in contact with loved ones evacuated from nursing homes
How to get in contact with loved ones evacuated from nursing homes(pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many family members are looking to get in contact with loved ones who were evacuated from nursing homes due to unsafe conditions.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), family members can call 211 to connect with them.

Related Story:

THE INVESTIGATORS: Four dead as nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse during Ida

In order to connect with a resident you will need to know:

Residents name.

Date of birth.

Facility name.

LDH has been working to find safe placements for all 843 patients starting with the most vulnerable. These nursing home residents were evacuated from the following 7 facilities:

  • River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish
  • South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish
  • Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish
  • Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish
  • West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish
  • Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish
  • Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Ice distribution for residents impacted by Hurricane Ida
Mayor Broome announces ice distribution
Boil water advisory issued for Tangipahoa Parish
Boil water advisory issued for Tangipahoa Parish
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Four dead as nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse during Ida
Maurepas finally gets relief after virtually being blocked in by downed trees and power lines after Ida