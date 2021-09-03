How to get in contact with loved ones evacuated from nursing homes
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many family members are looking to get in contact with loved ones who were evacuated from nursing homes due to unsafe conditions.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), family members can call 211 to connect with them.
In order to connect with a resident you will need to know:
Residents name.
Date of birth.
Facility name.
LDH has been working to find safe placements for all 843 patients starting with the most vulnerable. These nursing home residents were evacuated from the following 7 facilities:
- River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish
- South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish
- Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish
- Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish
- West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish
- Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish
- Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish
