House fire caused by electric stove, according to BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house has been ruled as an accident Friday, Sept. 3.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 7:42 p.m. in the 6600 block of N. Bourgeois Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Officials say crews entered the home and found the kitchen on fire.

The fire was contained to the kitchen but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Officials report the fire was caused by an electric stove that was left on when the power went out.

When the power was restored, a pot that was left on the stove caught on fire.

The fire department reports no one was home to turn it off.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 7:55 p.m.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

