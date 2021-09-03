Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

House fire caused by electric stove, according to BRFD

The cause of the fire is accidental.
The cause of the fire is accidental.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house has been ruled as an accident Friday, Sept. 3.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 7:42 p.m. in the 6600 block of N. Bourgeois Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Officials say crews entered the home and found the kitchen on fire.

The fire was contained to the kitchen but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Officials report the fire was caused by an electric stove that was left on when the power went out.

When the power was restored, a pot that was left on the stove caught on fire.

The fire department reports no one was home to turn it off.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 7:55 p.m.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

The cause of the fire is undetermined.
One adult, three kids escape house fire
Entergy announces projected dates of power restoration for customers impacted by Ida
Cleaning up storm debris in Livingston Parish
Cleaning up storm debris in Livingston Parish
Shelters open to assist people after Hurricane Ida
Shelters open to assist people after Hurricane Ida