Grocery stores still see empty shelves having to put limits on how much customers can buy for certain items.

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grocery stores like Rouses haven’t stopped refilling their shelves since the storm, and shoppers are looking to replace all the stuff in their fridge that went bad during the power outages.

People from all over Louisiana are traveling to the capital area where more stores are back open.

Erica Drummond is originally from Hammond, she considers herself fortunate her home only lost power. She dove nearly 50 miles to Baton Rouge to get her groceries.

“It’s pretty overwhelming so you just to prioritize what your needs are for that day and do what you can. You know, sometimes we set a goal to get a tank of gas or getting a generator over to our house. So, we just set a goal each day and try to get that done, otherwise if you try to think into the future it gets overwhelming,” says Drummond.

Courtney Evans lives in Baton Rouge, and he is buying food for his nonprofit basketball program, Runway Jets.

He says his players and their families are struggling. “A lot of players are from Laplace area, so we actually come here to get some food to make meals for them to bring to them for Saturday,” says Evans.

Some stores are preventing shoppers from buying in bulk at Rouses, customers can only get two cases of water, two bags of bread and two cartons of milk and eggs.

“We are Louisiana strong, Gulf Coast strong, everybody is in this area. They have all been through this before, so everybody knows what they have to do. I think everybody working together, you know not stocking up on every case of water or bag of ice…buying what they need and leaving the rest for their friends and neighbors,” says Tim Acosta who is the marketing director for Rouses Market.

The management team from Rouses says delivery trucks are scheduled to bring in more supplies each morning.

Some Rouses stores across Louisiana will not be operating at their normal times due to parish curfews, or they are closing early to let employees handle their storm aftermaths.

