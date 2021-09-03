Entergy announces projected dates of power restoration for customers impacted by Ida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana announced Friday, Sept. 3 the preliminary estimated time to complete power restoration for customers affected by Hurricane Ida.

The historic Category 4 storm impacted nearly 950,000 customers in southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

Entergy says in the five days since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, Entergy crews have restored power to approximately 225,000 customers.

The estimated times of completed restoration come after an extensive damage assessment by thousands of workers, which has thus far revealed more than 14,000 damaged or destroyed poles, 2,223 damaged or destroyed transformers, and 155 destroyed transmission structures. The assessment continues in the most damaged areas, but in parallel, the restoration process is well underway. Thus, the preliminary estimates for restoration reflect completion dates, but service to many customers will be restored before these dates. Nearly 26,000 professionals from 40 states continue their around-the-clock efforts to restore power throughout the affected communities.

The preliminary estimated times of restoration are for customers in affected areas. Many of these areas are already having their power restored. Some individual cases may take longer due to unique circumstances. Customers with damage to their meter, meter pan or weatherhead will need repairs to those items prior to Entergy re-energizing their structure.

Below is a list of preliminary estimated restoration times for affected communities:

Entergy announces preliminary estimated times of power restoration for customers impacted (Entergy Louisiana)

These are general descriptions of Entergy’s local network. Cities and towns within those networks in some cases will see power earlier than those dates. Specific restoration times down to the local area, including the coast and areas in the immediate path of the storm, are continuing to be developed and will be released in the coming days. Please note that these estimates are subject to change as we complete our assessments and continue with restoration work in the affected areas. We will issue updates to these estimates as we learn more.

Entergy is providing backup generation and restoring power to a number of critical-service providers, including hospitals and wastewater facilities. The company also is working individually with large industrial customers, including refineries and manufacturing facilities, to coordinate their restoration.

Hurricane Ida brought sustained winds of 150 mph, tremendous storm surge and major flooding, making it one of the most devastating storms to hit the Entergy region. Workers have faced many unique circumstances in the aftermath of this historic storm, including extensively damaged electric equipment, downed trees, inaccessibility to inundated areas, and COVID-19 mitigation measures, all of which are prolonging the assessment and restoration process.

The company is committed to continuing to update its communities with information as we go forward and recover from this catastrophic event.

For additional information on the company’s restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, CLICK HERE .

