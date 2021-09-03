EBRSO searching for missing man with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

73-year-old Willie Jackson was last seen at a residence on Pontotoc Street on Thursday, September 2 between 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Wille Jackson (EBRSO)

Family members spent several hours searching for him on his permanent residence on Cedar Pointe Court.

Jackson was last seen wearing a blue sweat shirt, jogging pants, black shoes, and a beanie style cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

