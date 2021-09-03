Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

EBRSO searching for missing man with dementia

Willie Jackson
Willie Jackson(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

73-year-old Willie Jackson was last seen at a residence on Pontotoc Street on Thursday, September 2 between 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Wille Jackson
Wille Jackson(EBRSO)

Family members spent several hours searching for him on his permanent residence on Cedar Pointe Court.

Jackson was last seen wearing a blue sweat shirt, jogging pants, black shoes, and a beanie style cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

FEMA approves Gov. Edwards request to activate Transitional Sheltering Assistance
FEMA approves Gov. Edwards request to activate Transitional Sheltering Assistance
Three wanted for attempted murder in LSU parking lot
Three wanted for attempted murder in LSU parking lot
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Thursday (Sept. 2) the deaths...
Fox 8 Exclusive: Nursing home evacuee exposes conditions inside Independence center where at least 4 died
How to get in contact with loved ones evacuated from nursing homes
How to get in contact with loved ones evacuated from nursing homes