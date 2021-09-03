Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Crisis Cleanup Hotline Number Released for victims of Hurricane Ida

A Home Cleanup Hotline has been opened to support those effected of Hurricane Ida
A Home Cleanup Hotline has been opened to support those effected of Hurricane Ida(Home cleanup hotline)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Home Cleanup Hotline has been opened to support those effected of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida victims needing assistance at their residence can call 844-965-1386 through September 17, 2021.

Work orders are generated for:

● Fallen tree removal

● Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal

● Tarping Roofs

● Mold Mitigation

● Debris removal

Reporting the Crisis Cleanup Hotline does not guarantee assistance and emergency calls should be directed to the appropriate local emergency management service.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC)
Affected Parishes Eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance
The cause of the fire is accidental.
House fire caused by electric stove, according to BRFD
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
One adult, three kids escape house fire
Entergy announces projected dates of power restoration for customers impacted by Ida