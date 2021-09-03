Crisis Cleanup Hotline Number Released for victims of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Home Cleanup Hotline has been opened to support those effected of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida victims needing assistance at their residence can call 844-965-1386 through September 17, 2021.

Work orders are generated for:

● Fallen tree removal

● Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal

● Tarping Roofs

● Mold Mitigation

● Debris removal

Reporting the Crisis Cleanup Hotline does not guarantee assistance and emergency calls should be directed to the appropriate local emergency management service.

