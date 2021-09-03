Crisis Cleanup Hotline Number Released for victims of Hurricane Ida
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Home Cleanup Hotline has been opened to support those effected of Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida victims needing assistance at their residence can call 844-965-1386 through September 17, 2021.
Work orders are generated for:
● Fallen tree removal
● Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal
● Tarping Roofs
● Mold Mitigation
● Debris removal
Reporting the Crisis Cleanup Hotline does not guarantee assistance and emergency calls should be directed to the appropriate local emergency management service.
