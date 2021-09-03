Boil water advisory issued for Tangipahoa Parish

The following information comes from Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller:

The Tangipahoa Water District has issued a boil water advisory for two of their service areas.

The impacted areas include:

*West of I-55 from LA 40 south;

*Club Deluxe and Veterans Boulevard from I-12 to LA 22.

District officials report that all water wells are up and operational. They are responding to reports of possible water leaks which may be impacting water pressure in isolated areas. Officials said water pressure is “at or near normal” throughout most of their service area.

Residents in the advisory area are asked to boil any water they plan to use for at least three minutes. This includes water for drinking, diluting fruit juices, food preparation, and even brushing teeth.

For more information, consult the Tangipahoa Water District’s website, TangiWater.com, or call (985) 345-6457.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.