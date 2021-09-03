Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Zoo announces birth of female giraffe

Rosie
Rosie(BREC Zoo)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo announced the birth of a female giraffe on August 31.

Rosie the giraffe
Rosie the giraffe(BREC Zoo)

According to the zoo, her name is Rosie.

The calf was born to an 8-year-old, second-time mother, Rosie, and a 15-year-old father, Rowan. To this point, the calf appears to be progressing as expected. This is the 21st giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo. The last calf born at the Baton Rouge Zoo was Burreaux on December 26, 2019.

