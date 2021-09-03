Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ascension Parish distributing food, water in Donaldsonville Monday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Government has announced a partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to distribute food and water in Donaldsonville Monday, September 6.

According to officials, the Food Bank is delivering 1,500 cases of water and 1,500 boxes of non-perishable food to the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion on Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville.

Parish volunteers will begin distributing at 11:00 a.m. on a first come-first served basis, while supplies last.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

A Home Cleanup Hotline has been opened to support those effected of Hurricane Ida
Crisis Cleanup Hotline Number Released for victims of Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC)
Affected Parishes Eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance
The cause of the fire is accidental.
House fire caused by electric stove, according to BRFD
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
One adult, three kids escape house fire