Ascension Parish distributing food, water in Donaldsonville Monday

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Government has announced a partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to distribute food and water in Donaldsonville Monday, September 6.

According to officials, the Food Bank is delivering 1,500 cases of water and 1,500 boxes of non-perishable food to the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion on Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville.

Parish volunteers will begin distributing at 11:00 a.m. on a first come-first served basis, while supplies last.

