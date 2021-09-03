Another heat advisory, but drier today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service has posted another Heat Advisory for all of SE Louisiana, along with Wilkinson and Amite counties in Mississippi. The advisory will run from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., with heat continuing to be dangerous due to widespread power outages.

Heat index values today should be a little lower thanks to lower humidity, but could still top out near or a little above 100° in some areas.

Otherwise, much drier weather will settle in for the next few days in the wake of a weak front. Rain chances are posted at 20% or less from today through Sunday, with highs continuing to top out in the low 90s. Best chances of picking up an isolated shower or storm this weekend will be during the afternoon hours.

The extended forecast does point toward a return of our typical humidity and rain chances by early next week. Scattered showers and t-storms return to the area on Monday and will be with us through at least the mid part of the week. There is some potential that another cool front could move through during the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe, allowing for another drier stretch by the end of next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry continues to gradually strengthen about 1,500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Maximum winds are at 90 mph as of the 4 a.m. Friday advisory and Larry is still forecast to become a major hurricane in the days ahead. Larry is also forecast to remain over the open Atlantic for at least the next 5 days.

Behind Larry, another tropical wave has emerged from the coast of Africa. This disturbance is given a 20% chance of development, with its proximity to Larry quite possibly be a limiting factor.

Finally, we continue to track an area of disturbed weather near Honduras this morning. Development chances are listed at 20% over the next 5 days, with the system expected to move into the Bay of Campeche (southern Gulf) over the weekend or by early next week. The extended outlook suggests that wind shear may limit development potential once in the Gulf of Mexico.

