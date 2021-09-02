Ask the Expert
WATCH: ROSE TO REDEMPTION - LSU Football 2021 Preview Special

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PASADENA, Calif. (WAFB) - WAFB 9Sports will be live from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to preview the LSU 2021 football season and the Tigers’ season opener against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4.

You can watch the exclusive WAFB 9Sports special, ROSE TO REDEMPTION, live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 on WAFB Channel 9, WAFB.com and the WAFB 9News app.

ROSE TO REDEMPTION will also be streaming live inside this story.

