U.S. Dept. of Energy utilizing Strategic Petroleum Reserve to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana, congressman says

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Energy will utilize the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana and other areas of the Gulf Coast affected by Hurricane Ida, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves says.

RELATED: 4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana

Congressman Graves, who represents south Louisiana, says he requested the assistance on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm approved the request Thursday, Sept. 2.

“This is a great step forward in helping to address the closure of the Mississippi River, pipelines shutdown and power outages that are preventing the availability to gasoline to run live-saving generators and vehicles. The next step to this is getting generator or grid power to our refineries,” Graves said.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this news story when more information is available.

