Supply Pods and Locations

GOHSEP and the Louisiana National Guard will offer tarps, water, ice, and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) free to those in need. Available at the following locations:

Ascension Parish

- Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales (begins noon Thursday) If you are visiting the supply distribution at Lamar Dixon, you can not enter on S. Landry Road. Take Ashland Road instead. (Coming from the interstate, you would pass up S. Landry and Ashland is the next road on the left.)

- Lemann Center in Donaldsonville (begins noon Friday) Blue Roof program now accepting applications for damaged homes in Louisiana

Assumption Parish

-Food and water are available at Assumption Parish Community Center in Napoleonville (4910 Hwy. 308) starting at 10 a.m.

-Food and water will also be available at St. Benedict the Moor in Bertandville on Friday starting at 9 a.m.

Baker

-Bagged ice is available at Baker High School (3200 Groom Rd.) whiles supplies last.

Denham Springs

-Supply Pod in the old Albertson’s parking lot located at 402 S. Range Ave. in Denham Springs, LA

-Free bags of ice are being given out at an Exxon gas station in Denham Springs (2366 S. Range Ave.)

East Baton Rouge

-Breakfast (7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) will be served Thursday and Friday at Ruby Slipper (335 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808).

-Drive-up breakfast will be served Thursday, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m., at Metro Council District 6 Office (9048 Airline Highway)

-Drive-up lunch and dinner served at Paula G. Manship YMCA (8100 YMCA Plaza Dr.) at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.

-Drive-up lunch and dinner will be served at Woodlawn Baptist Church (5805 Jones Creek Rd) at 1:30 and 5:30 respectively.

Jefferson Parish

-Mercy Chefs will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5–6:30 p.m. at the Metairie/New Orleans Campus of Celebration Church.

-Mercy Chefs will be serving lunch and dinner at Church of the King in Kenner.

Orleans Parish

-Mercy Chefs will be serving lunch and dinner at the Bethany Church on Canal Street in New Orleans.

St. Gabriel

-Free bags of ice will be given out in St. Gabriel until Sept. 4 at 5085 Iberville Street

St. James Parish

-Sheriff’s office supplying MRE PODs at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gramercy and St. James High starting at noon Tuesday.

St. John Parish

-Mercy Chefs will be serving lunch and dinner at the New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace.

-Mercy Chefs will be serving lunch at Celebration Church: River Parishes campus in LaPlace.

Tangipahoa Parish

-free meals would be distributed around 1:30 p.m. at Zemurray Park in Hammond for as long as supplies last.

Thibodaux

-Thibodaux Family Church is giving out free bags of ice until supplies last (785 N. Canal Blvd).

