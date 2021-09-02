Metro Baton Rouge could see power sooner than other parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy reports they expect most parts of Metro Baton Rouge to have their power back by next Wednesday, September 8th, six days from now. However, that does not mean hard-hit areas like Livingston and Ascension Parish will have power back that soon.

In Denham Springs, the only thing folks can hear in this neighborhood is the sound of a generator going trying to keep people cool, but not everyone has one. “Ida came in here mad, and she hovered for a while because she was mad. She wanted to make a point,” says Tootie Mullen Rozas.

Rozas does not have a generator, she is getting a little bit of power from her neighbor just to save her fridge, but at the end of the day she is just counting down the hours hoping the lights will turn back on. “We managed to get through it, so we know we can survive, but how long is the question,” asks Rozas?

Electrical companies like Entergy and Demco say it’s going to be a while for parishes like Livingston Parish to get power fully restored, and it may even put a hold on schools. “There is an extensive lack of power in our parish. We obviously have to have power back, but we also have to have roadways cleared make sure that our buses and our transportation can get down into the neighborhood of where we need to get our children,” says Livingston School Superintendent Joe Murphy. Murphy adds that they will update parents on Monday about when schools reopen.

However, many are still in the dark, the parish is setting up supply pods across the parish to give out meals-ready-to-eat or MRES, along with water. Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says they are working with FEMA. “You know everybody is worn out, but we have a long way to go in this. I’ve never in my 66 years seen this and I’ve been through several storms,” says Ricks.

Livingston Parish just opened one of their first pod supply sites located at the old Albertson’s parking lot in Denham Springs on 402 S. Range Ave. Their hours will be from 8-6pm.

