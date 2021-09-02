Mayor Broome announces recharge stations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced three community recharge stations for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The stations will open up on Thursday, September 2 till Friday, September 3.

Each community recharge station will have air conditioning, WiFi, and, stations for recharging electronic devices.

Locations:

MLK Community Center in partnership with Councilman Lamont Cole 4000 Gus Young Ave will be open from Noon till 6:00 p.m.

Leo S Butler Community Center in partnership with Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman 950 E Washington St will be open from 8:30 a.m till 6:00 p.m.

Jewel J Newman Community Center 2013 Central Rd will be open from Noon till 6:00 p.m.

If you plan on going to one of the recharge stations Broome is asking everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

