Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Macy’s donates $50,000 to Cajun Navy and relief efforts in Louisiana

Macy’s donates $50,000 to Cajun Navy and relief efforts in Louisiana
Macy’s donates $50,000 to Cajun Navy and relief efforts in Louisiana(Credit: Macy's)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from Macy’s:

Macy’s is committed to strengthening the community as neighbors, customers and colleagues begin the recovery process following the damage and devastation from the recent Hurricane Ida. To assist the community’s immediate needs, Macy’s has donated $50,000 to Cajun Navy Ground Force to support its Hurricane Ida relief efforts. will launch a charitable round-up campaign with the help of its colleagues and customers.

Additionally, from today until September 14th, all Macy’s stores in Louisiana will offer customers the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change to Cajun Navy Ground Force. One hundred percent of all funds raised will benefit the organization.

Macy’s will continue to work with the Louisiana community to identify meaningful ways to support those impacted by Hurricane Ida as the community begins to rebuild.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
Supply Pods and Locations
Ascension Parish distribution gives people supplies to get through days following Ida
Ascension Parish distribution gives people supplies to get through days following Ida
Governor Edwards visits St. Bernard, Plaquemines, and Tangipahoa
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
I-10 at Gonzales to close in both directions to repair power lines