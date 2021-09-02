Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Limited number of flights resuming at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport

A plane descends Thursday (Sept. 2) to land as a limited number of flights have resumed at...
A plane descends Thursday (Sept. 2) to land as a limited number of flights have resumed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for the first time since Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.(Kevin Duckworth | WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, it is possible to fly MSY once again.

Officials at the daily City of New Orleans news conference and the airport website announced that a limited number of flights resumed Thursday (Sept. 2) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International.

Delta was the first airline to resume a limited number of flights into and out of New Orleans on Thursday. United Airlines will join in operating a few flights on Friday.

Other airlines plan to restart operations at the airport this weekend, including Jet Blue, Spirit and Southwest on Saturday and American Airlines on Sunday.

Passengers are strongly advised to check with their individual carrier for flight status before traveling to the airport, and to allow sufficient time for check-in, luggage check and TSA security lines if their flight is operating. More information can be found on individual airline websites and at the airport’s web page for Hurricane Ida updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida