I-10 at Gonzales to close in both directions to repair power lines

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Beginning at 7:00 p.m. both directions of I-10 at the Tanger Outlet exit (at La hwy 30 in Gonzales) will be closed in both directions to repair power lines.

The shutdown will last several hours.

Louisiana State Police says East bank traffic will be diverted to LA Highways 73 and Westbound lanes diverted to U.S. 61.

This closure affects people travelling both to and from New Orleans towards Baton Rouge will be impacted.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.