Heat advisories continue, but good rain chances also expected today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is once again in effect today with the potential for heat index values to reach or exceed 105° in some areas this afternoon.

Please continue to take the heat threat seriously, whether working outdoors as part of the storm recovery effort or being stuck in an area without electricity.

While heat is the main headline again today, good rain chances are also expected as a weak cold front approaches from the north. Rain chances will reach 50%-60% by this afternoon, with a few strong storms not out of the question.

Today presents multiple challenges in the recovery effort between heat and storm potential, so do your best to stay weather aware.

A bit of good news is that the weak cold front should at least deliver some light relief into the weekend. Rain chances will drop to 20% or less from Friday through Sunday, with humidity a touch lower as well. That will result in somewhat lower heat index values, although ongoing power outages will still make the heat dangerous.

Next week will likely see a return to a fairly typical late summer/early fall weather pattern, with scattered mainly afternoon t-storms, and highs near 90°. There are some indications that another cold front may approach during the mid to latter part of next week, but it’s not clear yet whether it will move through or not.

The remnants of Ida continued to leave a significant path of damage across the northeastern U.S. last night into Thursday morning. Major flooding was reported in the Northeast, with New York City’s Central Park setting a record with over 3 inches of rain in an hour and high water even making its way into facilities such as Newark Liberty International Airport.

Elsewhere, Larry has become the fifth hurricane of the 2021 season over the eastern Atlantic. It is forecast to become the season’s third major hurricane as it tracks west to west-northwest over the open Atlantic over the next several days. At this point, there is no direct threat to land, but there is plenty of time to monitor Larry’s progress.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure near the coast of Nicaragua as of Thursday morning. Development chances are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook, with land interaction likely limiting its potential over the next several days. The low/disturbance may eventually end up in the Bay of Campeche (southern Gulf of Mexico), so we’ll continue to monitor its progress.

