Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to assess damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Owners of homes and camps on Grand Isle will be allowed to travel to the island Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, to inspect their properties. Entry to the island will be permitted between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. both days.

Don “Tuffy” Resweber, who owns a camp on the island, says the decision came after a meeting Thursday morning with Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle and other town officials.

Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to access damage (WAFB)

Trips onto the island should only be to assess damage and take measures to prevent further damage, Resweber said. After that is done, people must leave the island.

Those entering the island must show proof of ownership of a property on Grand Isle, Resweber said. He says one way to show proof of ownership is by showing people at the checkpoint any bill from the town of Grand Isle, a utility bill, or something similar.

Resweber stressed that there is no water, no electricity, no gas, and no sewage service currently on the island. He suggested that people bring ice with them as well as food. There is no food for sale on the island.

HERE’S THE INFORMATION PROVIDED BY THE TOWN OF GRAND ISLE:

Grand Isle is continuing to work and clear roadways. With the progress that has been made, we will be moving into the next phase of recovery. DOTD has given us the approval for the next two days (Friday, September 3, 7 am-7 pm and Saturday, September 4, 7 am-7 pm for our residents and property owners to come in, assess damages, grab personal belongings, and secure your property as much as possible. This is not the time to attempt major renovations.

The island is still without electricity, gas, and water (septic and emergency response capabilities). The conditions on the island are NOT appropriate for anyone to stay on the island. This phase of recovery is a temporary slowdown of debris removal to allow for people to have access to the island. After the two days on the island, we are asking everyone to leave and clear the roadways for our crews to continue our progress getting the island cleared and getting our infrastructure restored.

RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS ONLY. Must have proof of residency or ownership. Each property is limited to one vehicle. Remember, we will have a lot of people coming to check on their property and secure their assets and homes. Please carpool as much as possible. NO TRAILERS. NO GOLF CARTS or UTVs. We need to keep the roads free from as much traffic as possible. If you do not HAVE to be on the island, please do not come and flood the roadways with unnecessary traffic. Our goal moving into this next phase is to get people in and straight to their properties. This is not a time to sightsee or ride around the island.

There is a curfew in place from 7 pm to 7 am. Everyone must be off of the roads by 7 pm and will not be allowed back on the road until 7 am.

THE ISLAND IS NOT IN ANY CONDITION TO PROVIDE ADEQUATE SERVICES TO THE COMMUNITY. IF YOU CHOOSE TO COME TO THE ISLAND, YOU ARE COMING AT YOUR OWN RISK!

*** THINGS TO BE PREPARED FOR COMING ONTO THE ISLAND:

Encouraged to come by truck or SUV with 4wd capabilities. There are large mounds of sand that can be soft in some areas. We do not have the time or resources to put into pulling people out of areas.

• Supplies will NOT be provided on the island. Come prepared.

◦ We have NO GAS on the island. Bring enough fuel to get you on and off the island.

◦ We have NO WATER on the island. As a result, we have no means to assist with fire emergencies nor do we have septic to provide restroom accommodations.

• We have limited EMS capabilities and 911 services are limited. We removed all of our ambulance vehicles off the island in order to save them from the storm and they are currently still off the island.

• There is still much debris all over the island. broken glass, wood with sharp nails, and dangerous metals still buried beneath the sand. Bring a spare tire. Bring supplies to fix a punctured tire. Portable compressors and tire plugs. There are no services for you on the island to fix in the instance of a breakdown. So be prepared in case of vehicle issues.

• We are not providing meals to individuals so bring your own food and water. We will have some resources at the Multiplex Center, but do not rely on it for your basic necessities.

• IT IS EXTREMELY HOT during the day. With no electricity, we are asking you to hydrate appropriately and be mindful of the weather conditions. REMEMBER medical emergency services are VERY limited. You are coming at your own risk.

• NO GOLF CARTS or UTVs riding around. THIS IS NOT THE TIME FOR YOU TO RIDE AROUND AND SITE SEE.

OUR GOAL with this next step is to have people come in to assess damages, grab personal belongings, make temporary repairs and leave the island as quickly as possible to allow for the crews to continue their progress as quickly as possible to restore our fragile infrastructure.

Once we have electricity and running water, that will be the time for the next phase of major repairs. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. We are in this together.

