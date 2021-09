LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana GOHSEP announced Thursday, September 2, a supply pod in Livingston Parish is set up and will issue supplies until the pod is empty.

The pod is located in the old Albertson’s parking lot in Denham Springs at 402 S. Range Ave.

Future supply sites will be announced.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.