Entergy: Baton Rouge customers who can safely accept power to be restored by Sept. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana sent out a tweet saying the vast majority of customers in the Baton Rouge area who can safely accept power will be restored by Sept. 8.

We anticipate the vast majority of customers in the Baton Rouge area who can safely accept power will be restored by Sept. 8. As damage assessment reports continue to come throughout La., we will develop restoration times and provide them to customers as they become available. pic.twitter.com/9gaBcWuhMK — Entergy Louisiana (@EntergyLA) September 2, 2021

Power outages are widespread since Hurricane Ida’s landfall, but progress is happening. The tracker on Poweroutage.us shows a total of about 885,000 without power in Louisiana.

Entergy leaders says restoration with be slow and steady. Those numbers will continue to grow but there is a priority list. Critical infrastructure like water systems, hospitals, urgent care facilities, nursing homes will be restored first.

“We energize those critical customers often times you’ll see neighborhood that are energized as a result of the feeder they serve more than just a hospital or a water system and these kinds if things, " said a spokesperson with Entergy. “You see some neighborhoods get entertained. You’ll see some businesses get energized.”

