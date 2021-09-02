EBR Library locations re-opening Thursday

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We anticipate that the following 8 library locations will open Thursday, September 2 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for patron use, which includes free computer use, Wi-Fi, printing, browsing and circulation, and assistance with patron accounts:

Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd

Carver Branch, 720 Terrace St.

Central Branch, 11260 Joor Rd.

Delmont Gardens Branch, 3351 Lorraine St.

Eden Park Branch, 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.

River Center Branch, 250 North Blvd.

Scotlandville Branch, 7373 Scenic Hwy.

Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St.

Hours for these 8 library locations on will be 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3.

Other branches will come online as power is restored to their locations.

Schedules for Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, will be announced on Friday. All libraries will be closed on Monday, September 6 for Labor Day.

Library Bookmobiles will be deployed to 2 other library locations which currently have no power. Those vehicles can be used as hot spots and charging stations for the residents in the area. Bookmobiles will be parked at the Baker Branch (3501 Groom Rd.) and Bluebonnet Regional Branch (9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.) beginning Thursday, September 2.

The Digital Library remains available 24/7 at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.

