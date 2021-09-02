EBR libraries open with modified hours

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has re-opened all of its 14 locations with modified hours of operation. Patrons can enjoy access to FREE computer use, Wi-Fi, printing, reference and information, circulation, as well as assistance with patron accounts. Masks or other face coverings still are required within all Library buildings.

All locations will be closed Monday, September 6, in observance of Labor Day. The Digital Library is open 24/7 at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary .

Here are the Hours of Operation:

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, September 4

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, September 5

CLOSED Monday, September 6, in observance of Labor Day

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 7

These locations are open for patron use:

Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Rd

Bluebonnet Regional Branch, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Carver Branch, 720 Terrace St.

Central Branch, 11260 Joor Rd.

Delmont Gardens Branch, 3351 Lorraine St.

Eden Park Branch, 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Fairwood Branch, 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Jones Creek Regional, 6222 Jones Creek Rd.

Pride-Chaneyville Branch, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.

River Center Branch, 250 North Blvd.

Scotlandville Branch, 7373 Scenic Hwy.

Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St.

For more information about these modified hours of operation, call (225) 231-3750. To learn more about the Library and any of its free programs, events and resources, visit us online at www.ebrpl.com.

