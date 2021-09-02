Ask the Expert
Disaster distress helpline available

Call or text 1-800-985-5990.
Call or text 1-800-985-5990.(Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is help available for residents who may be struggling dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

A 24/7 disaster distress helpline aimed at helping storm victims feeling overwhelmed or stressed due to recent storms, flooding and other disasters in Louisiana.

The helpline is put on in part by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

According to officials, the distress line is available anytime, 365 days a year, to provide confidential emotional support for anyone who may need it.

You can call or text 1-800-985-5990 to speak with someone today.

For more information about the Disaster Distress Hotline, click here.

