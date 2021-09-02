Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

College professor at Georgia retires on the spot amid mask dispute

A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a...
A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a face mask, The Red & Black reported.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A long-time University of Georgia professor quit his job on the spot when a student refused to wear a mask properly.

It happened last week, when Irwin Bernstein asked a student to put on a mask, according to student-run newspaper The Red & Black.

When a classmate gave her one, the woman put it on but kept it under her nose.

Bernstein then announced his retirement in front of the class.

He had been rehired after a previous retirement, so it was his second exit from the school.

Bernstein says he is insistent upon masks because he has Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Even though the school strongly encourages face masks in classrooms, Georgia’s university system does not allow mandates.

Bernstein says he has received angry and profane emails, as well as supportive messages.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

BBB Tips
Your Money: BBB Tips
A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
New Flood mitigations
$69 Million in Grants for Hurricanes Laura and Delta Relief, Debris Removal, Flood Mitigation
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish