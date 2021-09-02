City of Gonzales Hurricane Ida Debris Removal

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales will begin large scale Hurricane Ida-related debris removal operations from public rights-of-way within the city limits, Monday, September 6.

City residents who wish to have their vegetative debris, such as tree branches, logs, trunks, stumps, etc. and construction debris such as boards, roof material, building materials, etc. removed can get debris off property and properly disposed.

According to Gonzales officials, FEMA policy does not allow the City or its debris contractor to go onto private property to collect debris; the contractor must remain on the public roadway while removing your storm-related vegetative debris. Therefore debris must be taken and placed along the roadway shoulder for removal.

City officials remind residents to not put any household municipal waste/garbage in the debris pile, as the City will collect your normal household waste/garbage as scheduled and not place it in any swales or ditches, and do not hide mailboxes, fire hydrants, signs, or other such appurtenances in the debris.

