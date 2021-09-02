BRPD investigating shooting death on Choctow Dr

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Choctaw Drive.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Saturday, August 28 around 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 37-year-old Arkeen Oubre suffering from multiple gunshots.

Oubre was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect and motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

