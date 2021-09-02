BREC emergency camps for childcare

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Recreation announce a free emergency camp for childcare open Friday, September 3.

BREC says from , from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., it’s team has a fun-filled day planned to allow children a safe place to socialize with friends and have a sense of normalcy while parents/guardians work to recover from Hurricane Ida.

BREC says, counselors will be on site to welcome kids with air conditioning, water, games and special activities.

To reserve your spot, fill out a Registration Form and email to KCoots@brec.org or Jeb.Lap@brec.org.

The camp is available for the following BREC locations:

Baker Recreation Center

Forest Community Park

Perkins Road Community Park

North Sherwood Forest Community Park

Mills Avenue Park

