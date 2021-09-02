Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

BREC emergency camps for childcare

Recalled slide at BREC park
Recalled slide at BREC park
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Recreation announce a free emergency camp for childcare open Friday, September 3.

BREC says from , from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., it’s team has a fun-filled day planned to allow children a safe place to socialize with friends and have a sense of normalcy while parents/guardians work to recover from Hurricane Ida.

BREC says, counselors will be on site to welcome kids with air conditioning, water, games and special activities.

To reserve your spot, fill out a Registration Form and email to KCoots@brec.org or Jeb.Lap@brec.org.

The camp is available for the following BREC locations:

Baker Recreation Center

Forest Community Park

Perkins Road Community Park

North Sherwood Forest Community Park

Mills Avenue Park

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

BBB Tips
Your Money: BBB Tips
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
Health inspector ‘expelled’ from facility following 4 nursing home deaths in Tangipahoa Parish
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to access damage
Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to assess damage