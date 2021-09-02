$69 Million in Grants for Hurricanes Laura and Delta Relief, Debris Removal, Flood Mitigation

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding 11 grants worth nearly $69 million to state and local governments as reimbursement for costs related to Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta and future flood mitigation.

The grants include funding for debris removal, structure elevation, relocation of classrooms, and emergency resources such as generators and meals.

“Unfortunately, we know from experience how long disaster aid can be held up. Almost a year later, we’re still working to get supplemental CDBG-DR relief for Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” says Senator Cassidy. “However, these reimbursements are substantial to get southwest Louisiana back on its feet.”

Part of this grant will provide a federal funding to elevate 51 properties in Livingston Parish.

