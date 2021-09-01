Town of Albany in Livingston Parish hit hard by Hurricane Ida, shelter supposedly opening Wednesday

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - According to PowerOutage.com, more than 55,000 people in Livingston Parish are still without power as of Tuesday, August 31.

One of the hardest places hit by Hurricane Ida was the Town of Albany, where a new shelter will open soon.

“I understand that the Red Cross is opening up a shelter at Albany High School. And they are having to buy a generator delivered today. And they are having the electrician come and power it up, and that we will be able to provide services to people in need,” said Eileen Bates-McCarroll, Albany Mayor.

The town’s mayor says the one bit of good news, is that the town still has water.

“But Albany just took it on the chin. I think we were a little east of the eye from what my understanding is. And we got the brunt of it,” said Boyd Wild, Albany Chief of Police.

The scene was a disaster outside Albany Lower Elementary, just another reason why Livingston Parish Schools are closed for the rest of the week.

Pieces of the metal roof of the school are scattered everywhere.

“Nowhere in the city to my knowledge has power one bit. Everything that’s got power is running on generators,” said Wild.

Roofs of businesses throughout the city are ripped off. And there’s a sea of green everywhere you ride around town.

“We was in there and it was dark, and we couldn’t really see nothing. But we could just hear trees popping off everywhere. And when we looked back at the light, we saw an oak tree fell on the shop,” said Danton Cunningham, an Albany resident.

Now, emergency crews all the way from Illinois are staged throughout the parish, looking to give a helping hand if needed.

“We’re just kind of keeping our eyes on the river stages and we’re really worried about how long it’s going to take to get electricity. People are used to 2 or 3 weeks, that’s normal. If it extends from that, and we start talking about months, two months, which I’m just making that comment I really don’t know. so that’s always a concern of mine, I think people could get antsy,” said Sheriff Jason Ard, Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks shared this message with WAFB Tuesday night:

“I would appreciate if you would mention we have requested 4 generators for Ward 2 water. That should help them regain water in their district. I’m hopeful they will arrive in the morning if not tonight

The biggest thing is our debris contractor starts in the morning clearing roadways. After they assess the damage and amount, we will announce very soon when they actually begin to pick up debris and the guidelines for that.

They’re our standby contractor for debris that has been awesome to work with over several disasters including the 2016 flood. So they know our Parish very well.”

