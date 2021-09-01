Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery

Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida(U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 3, to see for himself the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

The White House said he will travel to New Orleans to survey the damage and meet with officials.

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long. We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

Cassidy added the president will also check in on recovery efforts.

More details about the visit will be released when they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Lafitte on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Ida recovery
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Govt. office, other closures due to Ida