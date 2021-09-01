Power outage updates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some are reporting power back in the capital region, while others are still struggling to fill up the generator wondering when will the power come back on.

A house in Gonzales may look unscathed from Ida, but on the inside a family is trying to do everything to beat the heat. “All, I am hoping for is electricity to come on before it gets to bad,” says Morgan Wilson.

Wilson and her family have been without power since Hurricane Ida hit, but they’re getting by thanks to the purr of a 1992 generator that survived Hurricane Andrew. “So it’s old, and suck a lot of gas up,” adds Wilson.

The family lives right next to a gas station, but the line to fuel up goes al the way down the road.

“To have to wait in line like this you know for 4-5 hours for gas, you’re burning more gas than what it’s worth,” says AJ Bourge who is Wilson’s husband.

It’s a dilemma many families are facing right now. Phone calls coming into the WAFB newsroom wondering when the electrical crews will repair whatever lines knocked out the power a neighborhood.

WAFB spoke with electrical companies, while progress may feel like a slow burn for those longing for their AC to be turned back on.

Power crews tell us, they are working around the clock, with some electrical workers taking shifts repairing lines through the night.

“As I noted we are 42% complete with our assessment. Our assessment includes restoration process, so as I noted that over 100,000 customers have already been restored. So, we see something that we can quickly fix that’s part of the assessment and restore process,” says Phillip May who is Entergy Louisiana president & CEO.

Entergy says they will be taking care of certain places first, like hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores and gas stations; sometimes, that does include residential areas. However, most electrical companies are not 100% sure when power will come back on.

Demco is comparing their restoration times to the same time frame it took after Gustav back in 2008. “We are looking at the same restoration time back then it was 2-3 week restoration,” says David Latona, spokesperson with DEMCO.

For now electrical companies are asking to be as patient as possible as they work as fast as they can.

Entergy crews are working sixteen hour shifts and that also includes night shifts. They are trying to get all of the hard hit areas as best as they can, but sometimes that is an issue if trees and debris are over the powerlines.

