Off-duty NOPD Officer struck by gun-fire

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the French Quarter...
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the French Quarter Friday afternoon.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will give an update on an incident where an off-duty NOPD officer was stuck by gunfire.

At 8:50 p.m., the officer was traveling Westbound on I-10 near the intersection of St. Bernard where he heard glass shatter and didn’t realize he was shot.

He drove himself to the hospital where he is now being treated. The officer is responsive, he is talking. He suffered a deep graze wound to the head. He’s in stable condition.

NOPD have no suspect or motive at this time. He was in an umarked unit.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be available soon.

