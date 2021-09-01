Ask the Expert
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham being smuggled into the United States.

A 20-year-old Texas resident tried to hide the meat products in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey.

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey ham hidden under blankets, the seats, center console and inside a duffle bag.

The man admitted the bologna was intended for resale in the U.S. and was issued a $1,000 fine.

According to CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha, it’s important pork products aren’t brought into the U.S. because of a recent detection of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease among pigs. So far, it has never been found in the U.S.

There would be a significant impact on livestock producers if the virus made its way into the U.S. as there is no treatment or vaccine available.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” Mancha said.

The contraband meat products were confiscated and destroyed by CBP.

