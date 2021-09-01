LSU specialist Avery Atkins awarded No. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU specialist Avery Atkins was awarded the No. 18 jersey on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Atkins has served as the place kicker the past three season during his time with the Tigers.

From Auburn, Alabama to home in Baton Rouge.



Introducing the newest LSU Tiger to wear No. 18, @AveryAtkins32! pic.twitter.com/MjhVT9ruZs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 1, 2021

A native of Auburn, Ala., 84 percent of Atkins kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. Atkins holds the single season record for touchbacks with 110, which he set in 2019.

Last season, only 10 kickoffs were returned against the Tigers. Atkins has also been competing for the starting punting job against freshman punter Peyton Todd.

Atkins joins linebacker Damone Clark as the two players wearing No. 18. Last season, Clark was awarded No. 18.

The No. 18 jersey tradition is synonymous with success on and off the field, as well as having a selfless attitude.

