Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU specialist Avery Atkins awarded No. 18

LSU kicker Avery Atkins
LSU kicker Avery Atkins(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU specialist Avery Atkins was awarded the No. 18 jersey on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Atkins has served as the place kicker the past three season during his time with the Tigers.

A native of Auburn, Ala., 84 percent of Atkins kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. Atkins holds the single season record for touchbacks with 110, which he set in 2019.

Last season, only 10 kickoffs were returned against the Tigers. Atkins has also been competing for the starting punting job against freshman punter Peyton Todd.

Atkins joins linebacker Damone Clark as the two players wearing No. 18. Last season, Clark was awarded No. 18.

The No. 18 jersey tradition is synonymous with success on and off the field, as well as having a selfless attitude.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Ascension Catholic Bulldogs
Ascension Catholic star J’mond Tapp commits to Texas
Pete Jenkins
Happy 80th Birthday, Pete Jenkins
Happy Birthday
Happy 80th Birthday, Pete Jenkins
LSU Tigers
LSU wraps up full week of game-planning for UCLA