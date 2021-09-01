Long lines at BR area gas stations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida one of the main concerns for residents in the Capital Region is the shortage of gas.

A lot of drivers have been waiting in lines for hours. There is another complication. Some gas stations have fuel, but do not have power which means they cannot carry out any transactions. Leaders are asking people avoid filling up if they have enough to last a few days.

The Gas Buddy app and website provides a list of which gas stations are open and have gas. There is a tracking feature that has a time stamp of what location had fuel, diesel and power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.