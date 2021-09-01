Livingston issues parish wide burn ban

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish has instituted a burn ban across the parish effective Sept. 1, 2021 until further notice.

The ban prohibits burning anywhere in Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Brandi Janes said the burn ban is in place due to dry conditions.

