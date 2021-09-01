Ida forces only minor adjustments in preps for Jags

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern football did not feel major effects from Hurricane Ida outside of changes in practice times.

With school closed through Labor Day, the Jags have temporarily gone back to holding practice in the morning.

Southern was 5-1 during the spring season and with nearly all of the roster still intact, the Jags feel good about picking up where they left off four months ago.

Southern will play at Troy on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. on ESPN 3.

