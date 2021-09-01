Ask the Expert
How to find gas in the Baton Rouge area

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fuel-price-search app, Gas Buddy, has activated a disaster-area service that allows users in Louisiana and Mississippi for residents to find gas stations that actually have fuel, diesel and power.

Once you add your location, the outage information will automatically appear for each station.

To view gas stations that currently have gasoline and diesel fuel visit Gas Buddy’s Tracker Map by CLICKING HERE.

Once you click on the map, you can zoom in and out of the Baton Rouge area. As you change and move the map, it is necessary to click “Redo Search in this Area” to see updated locations.

To view gas outages by cities in Louisiana, CLICK HERE.

