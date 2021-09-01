Heat danger continues today due to widespread power outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of SE Louisiana and neighboring counties in SW and coastal Mississippi from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Today’s high temperatures will top out in the low 90s for most, with the potential for heat index values to top 105° in some areas. The combination of widespread power outages and the ongoing recovery effort make today’s heat a real danger. Try to find ways to cool off, take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water.

Heat advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 1 (WAFB)

While heat is today’s main headline, scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast. The morning should start out mainly dry, but storms will begin to fire as temperatures climb into the 90s. And as we saw on Tuesday, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any stronger storms.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 1. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 1. (WAFB)

Another heat advisory is already posted for Thursday, with the expectation that temperatures will again climb into the low 90s and heat index values could reach 105° or above. Rain chances may trend a touch higher as a weak cold front approaches from the north, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Latest guidance suggests that front may not have as much of a push to the south as shown a day or two ago, but it should still be enough to usher in some slightly drier air for the weekend. Rain chances for Friday and Saturday will run 20% or less, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. (WAFB)

Ida continues to be an issue today, with a significant threat of flooding from the Appalachians into the Northeast. Cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston are all under the gun for potentially heavy and flooding rains as Ida’s remnants track toward the East Coast. A rare ‘high risk’ of flooding has been issued in some of these areas.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Larry formed south of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday morning. Larry is forecast to become the season’s third major hurricane, but should remain over the open Atlantic for at least the next five days.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. (WAFB)

Tropical Depression Kate continues to hang on in the central Atlantic, but is not expected to threaten and land areas. And the National Hurricane Center gives an area of low pressure in the SW Caribbean a 20% chance of development. It looks like land interaction with Central America and/or the Yucatan Peninsula may limit its development potential later in the week.

