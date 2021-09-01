Ask the Expert
Grocery stores, restaurants opening in Capital Region

Grocery stores in East Baton Rouge Parish have begun reopening following Hurricane Ida.
Grocery stores in East Baton Rouge Parish have begun reopening following Hurricane Ida.(Live 5/File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is compiling a list of grocery stores open in the Capital Region.

CLICK HERE to see all of the locations.

Some Raising Cane’s locations are also open in Baton Rouge. Below is a list:

  • Cane’s 1 located at 3313 Highland Rd
  • Cane’s 2 located at 202 W Lee Drive
  • Cane’s 3 located at 3422 Drusilla Ln
  • Cane’s 7 located at 5020 Government Street
  • Cane’s 8 located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd #FC6 (Mall of Louisiana)
  • Cane’s 36 located at 10020 Perkins Rd
  • Cane’s 54 located at 5195 Plank Rd
  • Cane’s 60 located at 5545 Main Street (Zachary)
  • Cane’s 65 located at 8899 Florida Blvd

Rouses Market in the Baton Rouge area are beginning to open. Below is a list:

  • Rouses Market #55 - Denham Springs
  • Rouses Market #60 - Zachary
  • Rouses Market #63 - Prarieville
  • Rouses Market #62 - (Drusilla) Baton Rouge
  • Rouses Market #69 - (Blue Bonnet) Baton Rouge
  • Rouses Market #70 - (Arlington Place) Baton Rouge
  • Rouses Market #58 - (Long Farm) Baton Rouge
  • Rouses Market #65 - Gonzales

Winn-Dixie is working to reopen in the Capital Region. Below is a list:

  • 1454 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 5555 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, La. 70820
  • 1461 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 8601 Siegen Lane Baton Rouge, La. 70810
  • 1576 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 10974 Joor Road Central, La. 70818
  • 1577 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 13002 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, La. 70816
  • 1581 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 5005 Church Street Zachary, La. 70791 Zachary, La. 70791
  • 1590 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 17682 Airline Highway Prairieville, La. 70769

