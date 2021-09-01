Grocery stores, restaurants opening in Capital Region
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is compiling a list of grocery stores open in the Capital Region.
Some Raising Cane’s locations are also open in Baton Rouge. Below is a list:
- Cane’s 1 located at 3313 Highland Rd
- Cane’s 2 located at 202 W Lee Drive
- Cane’s 3 located at 3422 Drusilla Ln
- Cane’s 7 located at 5020 Government Street
- Cane’s 8 located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd #FC6 (Mall of Louisiana)
- Cane’s 36 located at 10020 Perkins Rd
- Cane’s 54 located at 5195 Plank Rd
- Cane’s 60 located at 5545 Main Street (Zachary)
- Cane’s 65 located at 8899 Florida Blvd
Rouses Market in the Baton Rouge area are beginning to open. Below is a list:
- Rouses Market #55 - Denham Springs
- Rouses Market #60 - Zachary
- Rouses Market #63 - Prarieville
- Rouses Market #62 - (Drusilla) Baton Rouge
- Rouses Market #69 - (Blue Bonnet) Baton Rouge
- Rouses Market #70 - (Arlington Place) Baton Rouge
- Rouses Market #58 - (Long Farm) Baton Rouge
- Rouses Market #65 - Gonzales
Winn-Dixie is working to reopen in the Capital Region. Below is a list:
- 1454 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 5555 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, La. 70820
- 1461 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 8601 Siegen Lane Baton Rouge, La. 70810
- 1576 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 10974 Joor Road Central, La. 70818
- 1577 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 13002 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, La. 70816
- 1581 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 5005 Church Street Zachary, La. 70791 Zachary, La. 70791
- 1590 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 17682 Airline Highway Prairieville, La. 70769
