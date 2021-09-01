Grocery stores, restaurants opening in Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is compiling a list of grocery stores open in the Capital Region.

Some Raising Cane’s locations are also open in Baton Rouge. Below is a list:

Cane’s 1 located at 3313 Highland Rd

Cane’s 2 located at 202 W Lee Drive

Cane’s 3 located at 3422 Drusilla Ln

Cane’s 7 located at 5020 Government Street

Cane’s 8 located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd #FC6 (Mall of Louisiana)

Cane’s 36 located at 10020 Perkins Rd

Cane’s 54 located at 5195 Plank Rd

Cane’s 60 located at 5545 Main Street (Zachary)

Cane’s 65 located at 8899 Florida Blvd

Rouses Market in the Baton Rouge area are beginning to open. Below is a list:

Rouses Market #55 - Denham Springs

Rouses Market #60 - Zachary

Rouses Market #63 - Prarieville

Rouses Market #62 - (Drusilla) Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #69 - (Blue Bonnet) Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #70 - (Arlington Place) Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #58 - (Long Farm) Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #65 - Gonzales

Winn-Dixie is working to reopen in the Capital Region. Below is a list:

1454 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 5555 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, La. 70820

1461 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 8601 Siegen Lane Baton Rouge, La. 70810

1576 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 10974 Joor Road Central, La. 70818

1577 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 13002 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, La. 70816

1581 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 5005 Church Street Zachary, La. 70791 Zachary, La. 70791

1590 - Closes at 5 p.m. 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 17682 Airline Highway Prairieville, La. 70769

