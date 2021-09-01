Gov. Edwards announces ‘Operation Blue Roof’
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 1 by Governor John Bel Edwards.
Eligible parishes:
Ascension
Jefferson
LaFourche
Livingston
Orleans
Plaquemines
St. Bernard
St. Charles
St. James
St. John the Baptist
St. Tammany
Tangipahoa
Terrebonne
To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or visit blueroof.us.
