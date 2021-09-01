Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards announces ‘Operation Blue Roof’

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 1 by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Eligible parishes:

Ascension

Jefferson

LaFourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or visit blueroof.us.

