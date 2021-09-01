EBRCOA closing all senior centers until after Labor Day, will provide meals through drive-thru

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) will close all Senior Centers and offices until after Labor Day Tuesday, Sept. 7, except for the Hot Meal Drive Thru Distribution sites.

Although the senior centers will be closed, EBRCOA will operate Hot Meal Drive-Thru Distribution sites Wednesday, September 1 thru Friday, September 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., while supplies last.

There will be a limit of two (2) meals per vehicle and the recipient must be 60 years old or older.

Seniors may pick up meals at the following senior sites:

Charles R. Kelly Community Senior Center

Jewel J. Newman Senior Center

The Lotus Center

Leo S. Butler Senior Center

Baker Senior Center

Antioch Senior Center

Perkins Senior Center

Central Lotus Activity Center

Sharlo Terrace

“EBRCOA is committed to continue operations in a Disaster Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Recovery capacity, ensuring that the essential needs of the our most vulnerable population are adequately addressed.” – Tasha Clark Amar, CEO For more information, call the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.