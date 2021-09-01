Ask the Expert
EBRCOA closing all senior centers until after Labor Day, will provide meals through drive-thru

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) will close all Senior Centers and offices until after Labor Day Tuesday, Sept. 7, except for the Hot Meal Drive Thru Distribution sites.

Although the senior centers will be closed, EBRCOA will operate Hot Meal Drive-Thru Distribution sites Wednesday, September 1 thru Friday, September 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., while supplies last.

There will be a limit of two (2) meals per vehicle and the recipient must be 60 years old or older.

Seniors may pick up meals at the following senior sites:

  • Charles R. Kelly Community Senior Center
  • Jewel J. Newman Senior Center
  • The Lotus Center
  • Leo S. Butler Senior Center
  • Baker Senior Center
  • Antioch Senior Center
  • Perkins Senior Center
  • Central Lotus Activity Center
  • Sharlo Terrace

“EBRCOA is committed to continue operations in a Disaster Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Recovery capacity, ensuring that the essential needs of the our most vulnerable population are adequately addressed.” – Tasha Clark Amar, CEO For more information, call the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000.

