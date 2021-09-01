Donaldsonville picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In Donaldsonville, people are standing in line and waiting in their cars at this gas station just to get gasoline to fill up their generators and cars, as they’re having several days without power.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida has left whole towns and communities in the dark.

In Donaldsonville, there’s no power, but there are a lot of trees down everywhere.

“With no power at night you hear generators running and stuff like that-- it’s dark as all can be, even when we had lights it was dark around here but now it’s really dark at nighttime,” Rudy Rodriguez, who is helping cut trees in Donaldsonville said.”Everybody’s out here for themselves, and if you don’t have anyone to go with you, especially the old people, then you’re in trouble,” Brandon Harris, who was waiting in line for gas, said.

Neighbors said it’s been rough since Ida swept through.

“The car line is a little further, it’s about one or two miles but in order to fill up your generator he’s allowing us to Spark across the street with the cops here to direct traffic and you just stand in line for-- we’ve been standing in line for maybe ten minutes but so far we don’t have anything to complain about,” Jamie Borne said.

Many are staying positive and doing what they need to get by together.

“We’re a close community so we’re just doing what we can, and everyone is being very neighborly and cordial and we’re just going to keep fighting through,” Borne said.

