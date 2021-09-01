Deputy fatally shoots woman on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, JPSO says

METAIRIE (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish deputy sheriff shot and killed a woman Wednesday afternoon on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, authorities said.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the woman was shot inside her vehicle after she twice used it to strike a deputy. That officer had been responding to a report of a disturbance involving the woman and a group that Lopinto described as “parish employees.”

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the westbound side of Veterans Boulevard, near the intersection with Lisa Drive. The dead woman’s name and age were not immediately released.

With the investigation in its opening stages, Lopinto described a strange scenario that started less than a mile away on Park Manor Drive. Lopinto said a deputy first responded there to a “disturbance” that involved the woman hurling angry slurs at the unidentified laborers.

Lopinto said the responding deputy tried to de-escalate the situation, but that the woman struck and “dragged the officer” several feet. The sheriff said the driver’s defiant actions turned the encounter into a “mini-pursuit” down the westbound side of Veterans Boulevard until the woman became stuck in traffic.

At least one other deputy responded to the scene. Lopinto said that when the woman “took off and hit the (first) deputy again” with her vehicle, the second deputy alongside her car fired several shots into the driver’s side of the car. Lopinto estimated at least eight or nine shots had been fired, based on the number of shell casings he spotted, but that a final tally would come in the final investigatory report.

After the driver was shot, Lopinto said her car traveled another 40 or 50 feet before coming to a stop, when authorities confirmed the woman was dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in her car.

Lopinto did not identify the first deputy on scene, nor the second who discharged his weapon. He said the first deputy required hospital treatment for unspecified minor injuries.

The sheriff said he had no preliminary information on what set off the initial dispute. But he acknowledged reports of short tempers and heated arguments in the wake of Hurricane Ida and supply shortages are mounting.

“I have no clue what her motives were, but I do know tensions have been high and we are seeing more disturbances. Whatever it was, it shouldn’t lead to this, where a deputy is getting hit twice. People need to learn a little patience around here.”

